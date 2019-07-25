William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for eHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.23. eHealth has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $90,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock worth $4,026,975. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in eHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $11,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in eHealth by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

