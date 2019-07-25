Whitnell & Co. Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Whitnell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt accounts for 1.5% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, Director William L. Thacker acquired 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $80,514.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 278,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,657.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,304 shares of company stock worth $1,018,915.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 321,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

