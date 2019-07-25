Whitnell & Co. Sells 265 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Whitnell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.