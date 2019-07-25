Whitnell & Co. Has $122,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after purchasing an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,948,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,638,000 after purchasing an additional 237,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 4,082,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,724. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.