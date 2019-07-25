Whitnell & Co. Buys 850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $368,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

