Whitnell & Co. Acquires 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitnell & Co. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,193,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 794,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 294,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 213,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,802. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.