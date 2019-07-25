Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,325,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 422,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at $5,567,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,400,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.6581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

