Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.63.

Shares of TSE WRG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post -0.2875676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

