Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 68,390 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Longbow Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.02.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

