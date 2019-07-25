Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 721,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director William S. Boyd purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

