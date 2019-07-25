West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $135.47 and last traded at $134.01, with a volume of 181964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.27.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

