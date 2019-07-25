West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.80.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$54.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$51.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

