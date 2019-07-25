West Coast Financial LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,928. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

