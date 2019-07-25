West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 227,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

