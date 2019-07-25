West Coast Financial LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.64. 1,986,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,427. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.