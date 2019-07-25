West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

