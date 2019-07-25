Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 18,910 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after buying an additional 1,324,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $554,663,000 after buying an additional 252,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $553,244,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $184,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

