Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fiserv by 76.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.36. 6,801,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

