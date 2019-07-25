Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 365,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. 1,608,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,599. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $51,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,851.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,762 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.