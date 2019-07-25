Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $5,007,553.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.12. 18,187,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

