Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Weibo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 406,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.