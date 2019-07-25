Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for South32 (S32)

South32 (LON: S32) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2019 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/19/2019 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.48).

7/10/2019 – South32 had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – South32 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2019 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74).

5/28/2019 – South32 had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of S32 stock traded up GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.38 ($2.29). 999,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. South32 Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.30 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

