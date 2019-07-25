Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,309.70.

GOOGL opened at $1,139.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $790.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 7,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

