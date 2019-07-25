Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,080. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

