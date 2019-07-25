Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.59. 1,168,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.