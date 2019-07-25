Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 803,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

