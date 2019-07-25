Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $658.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00293720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.01620807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

