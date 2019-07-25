Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,431 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,698,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

