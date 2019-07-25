Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $85.79 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after buying an additional 286,105 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 158,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,403. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

