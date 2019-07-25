Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $246,463,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after purchasing an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 365,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 530.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,762. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $81.80. 1,608,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

