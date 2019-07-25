Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $670,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,265. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

