Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 620 Shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV SGOL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $2,200.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00.

