Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,581 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,903,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,131 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,287,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,417,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,486 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

