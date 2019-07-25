Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management updated its FY19 guidance to $4.28-4.38 EPS.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,408. Waste Management has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. KeyCorp lowered Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

