Waltonchain Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00018701 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Kucoin. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $76.87 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.02211925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00061235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,146,962 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Allbit, COSS, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

