Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 35,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $254.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

