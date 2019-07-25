Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 8,635,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,200,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

