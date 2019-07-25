Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

