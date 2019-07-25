Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 35,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises about 9.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,464. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79.

