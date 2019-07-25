Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) Receives €28.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.02 ($32.58).

Several analysts have commented on WAC shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €28.80 ($33.49) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

WAC stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €19.07 ($22.17). The company had a trading volume of 165,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.26. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of €27.26 ($31.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.86.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

