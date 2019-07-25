Vsync (VSX) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $93,775.00 and $10.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vsync has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005986 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

VSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto . The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

