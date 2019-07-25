Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.28 ($211.95).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €154.80 ($180.00) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52-week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

