Visteon (NYSE:VC) Announces Earnings Results

Visteon (NYSE:VC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VC traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,481. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $126.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Visteon by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Visteon by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 41.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $37,219,000.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

