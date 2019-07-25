Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Visa had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE V traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.40. 1,740,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $183.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

