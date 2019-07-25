Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Nomura

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from $178.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.60.

V traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. The company has a market cap of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $183.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 213,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

