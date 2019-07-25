Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.57. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of -0.03.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,577 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $52,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,490 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,259.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,367 shares of company stock worth $112,052. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

