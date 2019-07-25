Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.66. 760,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,929. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

