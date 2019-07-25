Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $101.40. 1,013,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

