Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 350.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 493,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,343. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.56%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

