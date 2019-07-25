Viking Fund Management LLC Has $921,000 Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 705,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WPX Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,377,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,599,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $55.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

